Ondine Biomedical (OBI:LON), a Canadian life sciences company, reported that photodisinfection being developed for food processing demonstrated high efficacy against key food-borne pathogens. Results of the proof-of-concept study, presented on 12 April, 2023,1 confirmed 4-5 log (up to 99.999%) elimination of pathogens commonly found on hard surfaces in meat processing facilities, as well as those directly located on fresh-cut chicken, beef, and pork meat paving the way for Canadian leadership in food safety innovations. On the basis of these findings, Ondine intends to apply for additional non-dilutive funding to continue the development of food-safe photodisinfection technology.

Bacterial contamination in the meat industry significantly impacts consumers, workers, animals, community well-being, and industry profitability. Consuming meat contaminated with harmful bacteria can cause illness and death, with over 400,000 people globally dying each year from eating contaminated food.2

Conducted in collaboration with Chinook Contract Research, the Ondine Biomedical program identified four food-safe photosensitizers compounds which eliminate pathogens when exposed to a specific wavelength of light. The photosensitizers were screened against the bacterial organisms Salmonella enterica (Salmonella) and MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), grown and tested as biofilms. Biofilms are known to tolerate up to 1000 times higher concentrations of antibiotics and disinfectants than planktonic (free-floating) cells, which are typically used in food safety studies.3 Results showed that the photodisinfection process was able to achieve complete elimination of all Salmonella enterica biofilms (>99.999%), and a 99.999% (5-log) reduction of MRSA biofilms in several different food safety models.4

This research was funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriScience Program, a federal, provincial, territorial initiative.5 The AgriScience Program aims to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and cutting-edge research that benefits consumers and the agriculture and agri-food sector.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian headquartered company innovating in the field of photodisinfection therapies. Ondine has a pipeline of investigational products, based on its proprietary photodisinfection platform, in various stages of development. Products beyond nasal photodisinfection include therapies for a variety of medical indications such as chronic sinusitis, ventilator-associated pneumonia, burns, and other indications.

