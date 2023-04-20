Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Launches AI-Driven Candidate Pitch Web Application

Innovative App Leverages ChatGPT to Instantly Convert Resumes into Compelling Professional Profiles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com") is excited to announce the beta launch of Candidate Pitch, a groundbreaking app powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. The app instantly converts resumes into captivating professional career profiles using artificial intelligence ("AI"), streamlining the job search process and enabling job seekers and recruiters to create persuasive text-based summaries that showcase unique skills and experience.

In today's cutthroat job market, candidates often face the daunting task of outshining hundreds or thousands of contenders for a single position. Crafting an impeccable and comprehensive online professional profile is paramount for rising above the competition. Yet, many job seekers grapple with articulating their exceptional value propositions in a manner that resonates with potential employers.

Candidate Pitch addresses this issue head-on. Upon uploading a resume to the app, the cutting-edge AI-driven platform rapidly pinpoints vital skills and experience, crafting a tailored professional summary. Users can then effortlessly adjust the tone and voice of their pitch, capturing their personality and accentuating their strengths. The app's job-matching feature empowers users to seamlessly adapt their summary to align with job descriptions, guaranteeing a perfect fit with each position's distinct requirements. Pricing for Candidate Pitch starts at $29.99/mo, with a fully functional free trial to start.

Recruiters also reap substantial rewards from Candidate Pitch, effortlessly producing succinct text summaries of candidates to showcase to hiring managers, potentially reclaiming hours of valuable time each day. The app's adeptness at autonomously examining resumes and generating summaries enables recruiters to concentrate on fostering meaningful connections with candidates instead of sifting through resumes and painstakingly composing candidate summaries for busy hiring managers. Recruiters may subscribe to the $29.99/mo plan or upgrade to a $59.99/mo plan for greater usage.

Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com, remarked, "At Recruiter.com, our mission is to provide scalable talent acquisition solutions that drive results for organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Candidate Pitch is just the beginning; we are streamlining the hiring process for job seekers and recruiters by leveraging OpenAI technologies' power to craft compelling career summaries that set our users apart. We intend to continue exploring and unveiling even more groundbreaking AI features that transform the recruitment landscape and deliver exceptional outcomes for job seekers and recruiters."

AI-powered recruiting and career tools are rapidly gaining traction as the adoption of AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), chatbots, and machine learning continues to surge across various industries. As early adopters of GPT technology, Recruiter.com is strategically positioned to seize the opportunities presented by this growing trend and is committed to investigating further AI-driven innovations for the benefit of job seekers and recruiters alike.

With state-of-the-art AI capabilities, the app helps job seekers and recruiters more effectively present to employers, offering a swifter, more streamlined, and intimately tailored experience in matching job applications and social media professional profiles with suitable career opportunities.

Experience the beta of Candidate Pitch at https://www.CandidatePitch.com

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

