Arbor Day Foundation: Philadelphia Insurance Companies Plants Over Half a Million Trees Across the U.S.

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) has renewed its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to support the planting of 80,000 trees across the U.S. each year. The reforestation projects will focus on a mixture of sustainable forestry and land restoration efforts. Forty PHLY employees kicked-off this year's campaign during a two-day planting project this week in Clackamas County, Oregon. They joined the Arbor Day Foundation and local forestry partners in Milo McIver State Park on Wednesday and Thursday planting 950 of the 80,000 trees.

Since 2015, the national insurance carrier has invited independent agents, brokers, and policyholders to support its annual mission of planting 80,000 trees in forests and communities throughout the U.S. by enrolling in paperless billing. The company uses the cost savings to help fund planting projects each year.

To date, the partnership has resulted in the planting of over 570,000 trees. In 2023, PHLY will fund tree planting efforts in forests located in Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and West Virginia. The focus of these projects will assist restoration efforts involving fire recovery, watershed improvement, and better forest management on historically degraded land.

"It's so exciting to partner with an organization who not only wants to make this world a better place, but also invites colleagues, clients, and communities to get involved in that effort," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive Officer of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Thanks to their dedicated support of helping restore our most vulnerable ecosystems, Philadelphia Insurance Companies has brought meaningful participation through their network to the large scale impact we strive to accomplish."

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees in forests and communities around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work through trees and forests. The Foundation recently announced an initiative to plant 500 million trees over the next 5 years in the forests and communities that need them most.

"This is a remarkably fun and important project for PHLY and to our employees, who appreciate the opportunity to make a sustainable impact all across the country," said John Glomb, President and CEO of Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "The continued support of our business partners, customers, and employees has helped us plant over half a million trees in areas in need, benefitting several communities for years to come."

In addition to helping recover devastated forests, the PHLY80K Trees initiative aims to provide security for communities across the U.S. where. As insurance losses from increasingly frequent wildfires and natural disasters impact the lives of more and more individuals, promoting healthier forest ecosystems helps protect surrounding communities from further loss. Healthy tree populations help to mitigate flooding, improve air and water quality, and stabilize soil, all of which can help minimize and even prevent excess damage when disasters occur.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies designs, markets, and underwrites commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance products incorporating value added coverages and services for select industries. The Company is rated "A++" (Superior) by AM Best Company and "A+" for counterparty credit and financial strength by Standard & Poor's. In business for over 60 years, PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50, one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance, and one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. Based outside of Philadelphia, the organization has offices strategically located in all major metro areas across the United States to provide superior service. For more information, please visit www.PHLY.com

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.





