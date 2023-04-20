Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FELLOW BANK PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 APRIL 2023   SHARES

FELLOW BANK PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Fellow Bank Plc's name to Alisa Bank Plc will be valid in the
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 24 April 2023. At the same time
Company's trading code will be changed from FELLOW to ALISA and the issuer code
from FELLOW to ALISA. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: Alisa Bank Plc
Trading code: ALISA
Issuer code: ALISA
ISIN code: FI4000170915
Order book ID: 115614

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
21 April 2023. 

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
