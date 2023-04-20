Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FELLOW BANK PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 APRIL 2023 SHARES FELLOW BANK PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Fellow Bank Plc's name to Alisa Bank Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 24 April 2023. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from FELLOW to ALISA and the issuer code from FELLOW to ALISA. Updated identifiers: New company name: Alisa Bank Plc Trading code: ALISA Issuer code: ALISA ISIN code: FI4000170915 Order book ID: 115614 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 21 April 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services