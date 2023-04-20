Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media & Dubit Sign Media Partnership

After successfully executing a Canadian bank financial literacy campaign on Roblox, Gamelancer & Dubit partner to take the program to global advertisers in Europe, Asia, and Australia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) a media-production, entertainment & distribution company, and Dubit, a global studio that builds games, experiences and events for brands, are pleased to announce a global white-label partnership that follows a highly successful joint campaign for a Schedule-1 Canadian bank.

One of Gamelancer Media's brand partners, a leading Canadian Schedule-1 bank, recently launched an activation in a popular Roblox game called 'Seaboard City'. The fun and educational scavenger hunt teaches players of all ages about the importance of responsible financial habits, with badges awarded for successfully meeting savings milestones through budgeting. With the help of Gamelancer and Dubit, this white-label partnership follows a successful and collaborative activation. The financial institution is one of the largest banks in the world based on market capitalization and, through the leading gaming platform Roblox, players were able to learn valuable financial skills.

Under the partnership, Gamelancer Media will provide Dubit and its customers with tailored User Generated Content (UGC) and distribution across Gamelancer's owned and operated media network. The company's total network spans TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, boasting a total of 44 channels. The partnership will focus on distribution across Gamelancer's 12 TikTok and 3 Instagram channels to over 34 of its over 38.8 million followers and subscribers.

Dubit develops branded experiences on Roblox, Fortnite, and ZEPETO, working with some of the world's leading brands, agencies, media and IP owners, and artists to deliver entertaining and educational experiences to over 120 million players monthly, with over 3 billion plays of its experiences to date. Dubit will present Gamelancer UGC media and distribution packages to customers and brand partners, offering increased visibility, interaction, and analytics on custom campaigns.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Gamelancer, a collaboration that will amplify our reach and impact for brands. Our recent success with the schedule-1 Canadian bank on Roblox showcases the immense potential of our combined efforts, and we look forward to empowering even more brands together." - Andrew Douthwaite, CCO.

"Dubit creates dynamic brand experiences for tens of millions of gamers every month, and Gamelancer Media has the resources to increase interaction through our exclusive network of over 38.8 million Gen Z and Millennial gamers. Our expertise lies in creating scalable branded content that resonates with our ever-growing gaming communities, helping brands interact with our audience through relatable content produced to drive virality." - Jon Dwyer, Gamelancer Chairman and CEO

About Dubit

Dubit is a global studio that builds branded digital games, experiences, and events. Its team of over 100 professionals provides brands and agencies with the production, marketing, and research services to develop, launch and promote successful experiences in the metaverse. Dubit has recently built games and concerts for clients such as H&M, Nickelodeon, UEFA, The Grammys, Samsung, and Hyundai. Dubit has also partnered with over 100 experiences across Roblox to provide brand integrations into already popular games. Brands can harness these established audiences, and Dubit's portals and technology allows it to direct this traffic into a client's branded game.

Dubit launched a major digital Gaming League, the first esports league in this space. Streamed every week, the League links up client brands and partner games and gives away thousands of dollars in prizes.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 44 owned-and-operated channels to over 38.8 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

