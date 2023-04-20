Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
19.04.23
13:33 Uhr
14,600 Euro
+0,300
+2,10 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,70016:06
14,20014,60016:06
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 14:50
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Improving Sustainability & Supporting Equitable Access in America's National Parks

Originally published by National Parks Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / The National Park Foundation (NPF) is proud to recognize Subaru as our largest corporate partner, providing nearly $55 million in support since 2013. Subaru made the National Park Foundation an early partner of the Subaru Share the Love Event, became the sole automotive partner of the Find Your Park / Encuentra tu Parque campaign, and shared zero-landfill expertise through the Don't Feed the Landfills initiative. The automaker's combined efforts have helped increase public awareness and engagement across the National Park System and provided funding to programs and projects such as recycling, composting, and waste reduction operations to help protect over 85 million acres in more than 400 national parks. In addition to being the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has provided over $68 million to organizations working to conserve national parks.

Continue reading here

Subaru of America, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

Subaru Outback showcased in an Old Faithful-inspired display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. (Subaru of America)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750351/Improving-Sustainability-Supporting-Equitable-Access-in-Americas-National-Parks

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.