Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
20.04.23
08:06 Uhr
0,219 Euro
-0,001
-0,45 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2023 | 15:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Chairman of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta elected

We hereby inform that in the AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - Company) Audit Committee meeting held on 20 April 2023, Šarunas Radavicius was elected as a Chairman of the Audit Committee. As of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council, Šarunas Radavicius was elected as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) are designated independent members of the Supervisory Council.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


