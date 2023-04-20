Fogo de Chao: Fogo de Chão Announces Expansion Into Turkey for the First Time

Global restaurant brand signs franchise development agreement with Honest Holding to bring the Fogo experience to Turkey

DALLAS, April 20, 2023, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, today announced plans to make its debut in Turkey with the signing of a franchise development agreement with Honest Holding. Through the agreement, Honest Holding is set to bring five Fogo locations to Turkey over the next several years. The announcement follows Fogo's recently announced plans to enter Ecuador, Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Canadaand the Philippines, as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.



Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão is a nearly 45-year-old brand known for its dining experience of discovery and showcasing the culinary art of churrasco, where guests can watch as gaucho chefs butcher, hand-carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. With a warm, timeless design and signature offerings, including a fresh and seasonal Market Table and an award-winning Bar Fogo menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines, Fogo has become a destination of choice by both brand advocates and new guests globally.

"We are excited to work with Cengiz Deveci and the impressive team at Honest Holding to bring the Fogo experience to Turkey," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "This agreement marks an exciting step in the continuation of our global expansion plans, and we look forward to sharing the culinary art of churrasco with our newest guests and Fogo fans in Turkey soon."

Founded by Cengiz Deveci, Honest Holding operates a portfolio of 24 brands comprised of respected hospitality brands like Juan Valdez Coffee, a premium Colombian coffee brand, and Le Pain Quotidien from Belgium, in addition to businesses across a variety of industries, including travel and tourism, construction, aviation, transportation, and domestic and foreign trade. Honest Holding and the quality of services it offers have received numerous international awards and certificates both in Turkey and abroad and is a large employer in the region with over 1,500 employees. Ayhan Kap, Chief Operating Officer of Honest Holding, will oversee the development of the Fogo brand in Turkey.

"My interest in different cultures and values gave me the opportunity to travel the world, especially in Latin America. It has been an exciting journey for me to bring the outstanding flavors of a unique brand like Fogo de Chão to our country. From the first time I experienced Fogo, I've had this desire and I am excited to make this dream a reality," said Cengiz Deveci, Founder of Honest Holding. "I believe Fogo will be an ideal addition to the local dining scene in Turkey and look forward to introducing new guests to the culinary art of churrasco soon."

With 74 locations worldwide and growing, earlier this year Fogo announced a continued 15 percent annual growth rate through company-owned restaurants, with an additional international capital light franchise development strategy. Fogo's newest openings include restaurants in National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., Paramus, N.J., Coral Gables, F.L., Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Reston, Va., Monterrey, Mexico and more expected soon.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com. To learn more about global franchising opportunities, visit fogo.com/global-development/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what's next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco - the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame - into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar - which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more - guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Honest Holding

Honest Group of Companies, whose foundations were laid as Honest Tourism travel agency in 1999, continues its activities in construction, transportation, aviation and export-import sectors, especially tourism.

Honest Group of Companies, has built a structure that has adopted quality and good price policies as a principle in the tourism, hotel management, transportation, aviation, construction export and import sectors and it is growing day by day with the success awards it receives and increases its contribution to the Turkish economy and promotion.

Honest Holding and the quality of services it offers are documented with various international awards and certificates both in Turkey and abroad. It works with the principle of maximum efficiency and effectiveness in every sector it operates with its experienced and trained human capital. In addition, Honest Holding continues its leadership by acting with social responsibility awareness.



Guests can enjoy new brand extensions such as the Next Level Lounge and The Butchery in the recently opened Coral Gables, Fla. location. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom





Fogo opened the Reston, Va. location in December 2022, marking the 70th location globally for the brand. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom





In January 2023, Fogo opened its first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus at Garden State Plaza. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom





In March 2023, Fogo opened a restaurant in National Harbor, MD in the Waterfront District. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/078227e6-b47f-4cf8-bfbd-59deeb23cad9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ef0be3-c766-4da9-a45e-29f82d64ee7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d162e68c-a978-48aa-8116-d6dbe60785e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53573bb0-17c2-4c53-86ef-1d874cb0abc3