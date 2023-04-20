S2 Del Mar is priced at $15,499 USD for the U.S. and Europe receives a Launch Edition of 100 limited edition bikes on sale April 27

LiveWire, the leading electric motorcycle manufacturer, is excited to confirm its MSRP for S2 Del Mar in the U.S along with projected delivery dates. The Company is also pleased to announce an exclusive colorway for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition in Europe limited to 100 bikes across the four markets.

U.S.: In the U.S., LiveWire has been hard at work finalizing production, pricing and projected delivery schedules. The S2 Del Mar is confirmed to launch with an MSRP of $15,499. Reservations are open for the production version in 3 colorways, targeting delivery this July. Performance highlights and complete product specifications will be published in June, along with a full calendar of demo opportunities and events.

Europe: For European LiveWire consumers, reservations for the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition will open at 4 p.m. CET on April 27, and will require a €100 fee. Only 100 examples of the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition models will be made, featuring an exclusive finish and wheel design. The graphics and paint-in a unique Himalaya White finish-are applied by hand using a process that takes five days to complete. The Launch Edition of S2 Del Mar is planned for delivery in Europe this September.

S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition incl. VAT

France €20,190

Germany €19,990

Netherlands €20,390

U.K. £18,990

LiveWire will be hosting a series of viewing events of the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition at the following locations. For further information and to RSVP, please visit livewire.com.

London April 26 The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club

Paris April 27 Roadstar 92

Amsterdam April 28 H-D Amsterdam

Berlin April 29 Deus Ex Machina

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling.

