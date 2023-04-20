STG2023: Regions Bank Teams To Share the Good

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Regions Bank

By Candace Higginbotham

For the 14th year in a row, Regions Bank is launching Share the Good, an annual outreach program that complements the bank's year-round community engagement initiatives. This year, teams of Regions volunteers are getting outside and giving back with impactful activities planned throughout April.

"Every year, we look for different ways to make a difference through Share the Good," explained Wendi Boyen, community advocacy and financial wellness manager for Regions. "Right now, the weather is getting warmer, flowers and trees are blooming, and it's the perfect time to get our teams together and get out into our neighborhoods, parks, and rivers and join community partners in sprucing things up for the season. It's a great way of making a visible impact, and it deepens our relationships with organizations that support the quality of life in the communities we serve."

Share the Good directly complements Regions' ongoing focus on volunteer service. In 2022, Regions associates provided 74,000 hours of volunteerism through a variety of programs, including Share the Good.

Share the Good initiatives will continue through April 30.

Local highlights include:

Birmingham, Ala.: The Regions Navy is banding together once again to help clean up the Cahaba River, located just outside Regions' headquarters city. The group of volunteers will hop aboard canoes and walk the riverbanks to pick up debris along this favorite waterway in support of the Cahaba River Society. The river is an important watershed with rich biodiversity, including a unique native water lily - appropriately named the Cahaba Lily.

To encourage participation and provide inspiration, Regions will host a photo contest for associates. Submissions will be featured on the internal RegionsTV each week in April, and winners will be announced at the end of the month. Winning entries will receive a donation to the community partner they collaborated with for their event.

Community engagement is a significant part of the culture at Regions and is fostered through a variety of ongoing programs. For example, every year, Regions offers associates a paid day off to volunteer in their community. Further, as part of its Making Life Better Institute, the bank connects associates with a wide range of ongoing volunteerism opportunities that align with their skills and experience. Examples of the bank's involvement are available in the annual Community Engagement Report and the Community Engagement section of Regions' news website, Doing More Today.

Members of Regions' Charlotte market team participate in clean-up events with the Catawba Lands Conservancy preservation group.

