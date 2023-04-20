Coastal Contours & Wellness Launch Body Contouring, Toning, Slimming, And Facial Services to Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / With a team that has over 40 combined years of healthcare experience, Coastal Contours & Wellness has launched a selection of non-invasive cosmetic treatments that focus on fat reduction, skin tightening, and cellulite reduction to help residents in Mobile, Alabama, look and feel their best.

The beauty and wellness clinic uses its team's knowledge and experience to prioritize safe and effective procedures, such as radiofrequency, cryolipolisis, ultrasound cavitation, acoustic wave, vibration, vacuum, and red-light therapies to deliver patients a range of body contouring, toning, slimming, skin tightening, and cellulite reduction outcomes.

Established Wellness Treatments

Coastal Contours & Wellness only use "tried and true" treatment platforms and non-UV treatment procedures to offer residents in Mobile, Alabama, head-to-toe results.

Along with the clinic's variety of skincare and fat reduction services, Coastal Contours & Wellness additionally offers face lifts, neck lifts, butt lifts, tummy tucks, liposuction, cryotherapy, and micro-needling procedures.

Some of Coastal Contours & Wellness specialist slimming and facial services include:

Geneo Facial

The Geneo is a new platform that redefines facial treatments with combined innovative OxyGeneo and Ultrasound technologies.

This medical-grade "facial of the future" delivers 3 procedures in 1 treatment for a 3-in-1 super facial that provides exfoliation, infusion, and oxygenation.

With Geneo Facial, you will receive skin tone rejuvenation and skin tightening benefits, as well as exfoliation, skin nourishment, and oxygenation. This facial treatment is ideal for helping skin conditions like acne and rosacea.

Geneo works by triggering a body response that sends oxygen to the treated area while exfoliating your skin and creating an optimal environment for the infusion of essential nutrients both during and after treatment.

Hyaluronic Acid Filler

The Hyaluron Pen used by Coastal Contours & Wellness has been shown to create volume, shape, and lift a range of treatment areas, such as lips, nasolabial lines, marionette lines, forehead wrinkles, and 11 lines.

The Hyaluron Pen is an innovation that deposits Hyaluronic Acid Filler into the epidermal and upper dermal layers of the skin without traditional needles or injections. Ideal for clients that are frightened or uncomfortable with needles, this pain-free treatment is less invasive and fast and allows clients to plump and fill their lips, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Through the pressure technology, the pen uses pressure which causes the Hyaluronic Acid to turn into Nano Scale molecules and inserts the Hyaluronic acid Filler through the skin. The Diameter of this flow is 0.17 mm, twice as small as the smallest insulin needle. The mixture used is Hyaluronic acid.

CoolRestore

CoolRestore delivers cold or Cryo therapy to targeted areas to help eliminate local fat deposits and achieve a slimmer figure with non-invasive technologies.

CoolRestore tightens skin and improves its texture, firmness, and elasticity. As this is one of the most powerful cryo systems on the market, reaching as low as -18 degrees Celsius and as high as 45 degrees Celsius, Coastal Contours & Wellness can solve a variety of problems for both the body and the face.

Body Indications:

Stubborn fat deposits

Cellulite

Loose skin

Low tone

Poor circulation

Face Indications:

Sagging skin

Poor elasticity

Fine lines and Wrinkles

Pigmentation

Uneven skin tone

Acne-prone skin

Ultrasound Cavitation

Ultrasonic cavitation is a method used to correct excessive local fat deposits through ultrasonic waves over fat tissue. The essence of cavitation methodology for cellulite correction and the abolition of excessive fat deposits consists of low-frequency ultrasound eliminating fat.

There are several benefits to cavitation treatment, including:

Ultrasound cavitation can be used on any area of the body that fosters extra fat and weight.

The treatment can be applied almost anywhere, from smaller areas (like chins) to larger areas (such as thighs, stomach, back, or buttocks).

Results are visible just days after one treatment (which on average lasts one hour), and several treatments can help attain amazing results.

More information

To find out more about Coastal Contours & Wellness and its fat reduction, skin tightening, and cellulite reduction treatments, please visit the website at https://www.coastalcontours.com/.

Contact Information:

Coastal Contours & Wellness

4621-A SpringHill Ave

Mobile

AL 36608

United States

1 251 300 4951

https://www.coastalcontours.com/

