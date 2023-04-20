InsurAce & LI.FI Unveil Bridge Cover, the Ultimate Safety Net for Cross-Chain DeFi Transactions

Say goodbye to the fear of cross-chain exploits with this trailblazing insurance solution designed for DeFi enthusiasts!

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / The future of decentralized finance (DeFi) just got a lot more secure! InsurAce, the leading DeFi insurance protocol, and LI.FI, the innovative bridge aggregator, have teamed up to unveil Bridge Cover, a cutting-edge insurance product that eliminates the risks of cross-chain transactions. Launching today, Bridge Cover is set to make waves in the world of DeFi.

Last year, a staggering $2.5 billion was lost to bridge exploits, shaking user trust in DeFi's rapidly growing landscape. Enter Bridge Cover, the result of a six-month collaboration between InsurAce and LI.FI aims to restore confidence and expand the horizons of cross-chain transactions.

Bridge Cover acts as a safety net for your assets on LI.FI's bridge protects them from unexpected losses due to malfunctions, hacks, or vulnerability exploits. With transparent and seamless claims procedures, users can now enjoy the benefits of DeFi with newfound peace of mind.

Ready to get started? Just head over to jumper.exchange and opt-in for Bridge Cover with InsurAce when making your next cross-chain transaction. To learn more about this revolutionary product, join InsurAce and LI.FI communities for updates and discussions, or visit their websites for more information.

About LI.FI:

LI.FI is a cutting-edge cross-chain bridge and DEX aggregator, tackling interoperability challenges in the multi-chain ecosystem. The platform unifies the fragmented crypto landscape by aggregating essential bridges, connecting them to DEXes and DEX aggregators, and supporting bridge builders with a tailored SDK.

About InsurAce:

InsurAce is a decentralized global risk cover protocol providing mutual protection for digital assets against risks such as hacking, smart contract bugs, and stablecoin de-pegging. The platform offers portfolio-based coverage, support for DeFi protocols across multiple blockchains, and permissionless access for users, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

