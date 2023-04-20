Former US Senator Pat Toomey Joins the Board of ampliFI Loyalty Solutions

Recognized Leader in Cardholder Loyalty Programs for Small to Mid-Sized Banks & Credit Unions Poised to Expand Offerings to Larger Financial Institutions Across the Country

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / ampliFI Loyalty Solutions, a market-leading provider of customized loyalty and engagement program solutions for small and mid-sized financial institutions, today announced that former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey has joined its Board of Directors.





"I am excited to join the ampliFI Board at this important inflection point in the Company's evolution," said Senator Toomey. "Mike (Mike Knoop, ampliFI CEO) and his leadership team have created an innovation hub where custom loyalty engagement solutions are influencing cardholder behavior and driving positive ROI across their expanding base of clients. The banking and financial services industries are going through enormous change at the policy level, and I'm looking forward to sharing my decades of experience to support ampliFi as they continue to navigate through the complexities of regulatory oversight of banking, data, and commerce."

A recognized leader in loyalty programs, ampliFI has been delivering the highest levels of consumer engagement for more than 25 years and today manages over $45 billion of annual spend for more than 10 million active cardholders. ampliFI is the exclusive provider to Visa for loyalty and rewards to banks and credit unions via a program called VRP (Visa Rewards Program). ampliFI delivers an unparalleled level of knowledge and expertise to the marketplace with the advantage of having partners and advisors like Senator Toomey helping to navigate regulatory issues in the industry while also working hand-in-hand with small to mid-size banks and credit unions across the United States. ampliFI has a unique visibility and perspective that allows faster insights, innovations, and solutions that translate into products that scale for their entire client portfolio.

"We are privileged to welcome Pat to our Board and know he will make an immediate difference to our team and most importantly, to our customers who rely on us for bespoke loyalty and engagement solutions. We partner today with some of the most successful service providers, banks and credit unions across the country who all appreciate the innovation and creativity we deliver," said Mike Knoop, ampliFI CEO. "As we look at the remainder of 2023 and beyond, we are focused on expanding our offerings to larger and more complex financial institutions, while continuing to provide highly customized solutions that benefit from our visibility and access to our entire client portfolio."

About ampliFI Loyalty Solutions:

ampliFI Loyalty Solutions is a data-driven, industry-leading loyalty and engagement provider, offering custom rewards programs for financial institutions nationwide. With over 25 years of innovative experience, ampliFI delivers branded loyalty programs for credit and debit cards tailored to financial institutions. Being a pure loyalty program provider, ampliFI is provider agnostic, giving clients flexibility integrating into their existing processing relationships.

ampliFI's robust and innovative solutions include a suite of real-time rewards, unique earning and redemption opportunities, total relationship rewards, and full cardholder support. ampliFI gives issuers the power to customize and manage their program to align with their market strategies and provides data analytics that highlight performance and engagement insights on cardholder behavior to drive positive ROI. The company is headquartered in Naperville, IL, with an on-site customer contact center, as well as PCI-compliant operations. ampliFI is influencing and supporting over 10 million cardholders and is Visa's exclusive domestic provider for their loyalty product.

