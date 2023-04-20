BondLink Announces Inaugural Investor Relations Award Winners

Honorees, representing individuals and municipalities, spotlight spectrum of issuers excelling across the country

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / BondLink , the cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, today announced the winners of its Investor Relations Awards. The Awards are the first of their kind, dedicated to honoring municipal bond issuers and public finance professionals who are leveraging the latest technology to modernize the U.S. muni bond market.

The 2022 program celebrates the significant growth and transformation within investor transparency, which has become increasingly important during recent periods of market volatility.

The Awards feature three categories recognizing the municipal issuers at both an organization and individual level, including awards for best investor relations website, strongest digital transformation; and the advancement of investor relations. Issuers of varying sizes within all states and sectors play a critical economic role, so the judging panel separately evaluated larger or more frequent issuers and those who issue debt less often.

The winners include:

Best Investor Relations Website Award State of California New Mexico Finance Authority

Digital Transformation Award Texas Water Development Board Minnesota Higher Education Facilities Authority

Advancement of Investor Relations Award Darryl Street, Associate Treasurer, Debt & Grants Management, District of Columbia



You can find more information about each category and the winners here.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award in recognition of our efforts to strengthen the Texas Water Development Board's investor relations digital presence," said Rebecca Trevino, chief financial officer at the Texas Water Development Board. "It is our goal to make the story of Texas water easily accessible and available to investors, who are key contributors in our mission to ensure a secure water future for Texas and its citizens."

Maintaining an investor relations program is a long-standing best practice recommended by the GFOA. Forward-thinking municipal issuers who are integrating this into their larger strategy stand to benefit greatly as market participants adopt technologies and demand more information.

"The New Mexico Finance Authority is committed to providing timely, robust, and detailed information to municipal market participants," said Marquita Russel, CEO of the New Mexico Finance Authority. "As a pooled loan issuer, we recognize that finding granular data can be a challenge for investors. One of our goals with our BondLink site is to give the investment community the information they need in a highly accessible and comprehensive way."

The nominations for each category were evaluated by a panel of distinguished municipal bond experts, including:

Paul Mansour, formerly head of municipal research at Conning

Susan Gaffney, president at SG & Associates

John Hallacy, formerly municipals & commentator at The Bond Buyer-Arizent, now president at John Hallacy Consulting LLC

Guy Davidson, formerly partner & senior vice president of municipals at AllianceBernstein

Mary Colby, formerly head of municipal research at Charles Schwab, now board chair of East Bay Agency for Children

"It is not always easy to unearth valuable information about Issuers," said John Hallacy. "It is great when with a few keystrokes you can obtain such granular information. We applaud these issuers for a job well done and sincerely hope that others will follow suit. The access provided makes the evaluators' jobs much easier to be fair and complete."

Winners will receive an Investor Relations Awards plaque and be recognized in person at a later date.

"Local government CFOs do some of the most important work in our country as the public infrastructure they finance enhances our quality of life and our economy," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and Co-Founder of BondLink. "These awards highlight those issuers who are best-in-class, running their capital programs like corporate CFOs. They're a model for the thousands of other issuers who seek to tap private capital in the $4 trillion municipal bond market."

For additional information about BondLink's Investor Relations Awards, including a complete list of award categories, judges, winners, and more please visit https://learn.bondlink.com/investor-relations-awards-2022 .

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $40 billion in bonds in 2022. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2023 GovTech 100, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .



