Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list EVANY (EVY) on April 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EVY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on April 21, 2023.

Aiming to replace the traditional payment method, EVANY (EVY) is a utility token that can be used everywhere, anytime. The EVY token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on April 21, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing EVANY

EVANY is designed to address issues associated with traditional payment methods by providing a fast, secure, and cost-effective means of payment within the GPoint Wallet ecosystem. By using blockchain technology, EVANY transactions are secure and efficient, eliminating the need for intermediaries that typically add fees and slow down the process.

EVANY's integration with the GPoint Wallet payment gateway also makes it easy for users to pay for various products and services within the ecosystem. The ability to swap EVANY with GPoints in real-time and link the price of EVANY to listed crypto exchanges ensures that users can easily exchange their tokens for other digital assets or fiat currencies.

Users can also purchase coupons using GPoints or EVANY within the GPoint Wallet ecosystem and earn additional incentives in the form of GPoints and EVANY. This feature provides an added incentive for users to utilize the EVANY token and also encourages the adoption of GPoint Wallet as a payment platform.

Furthermore, EVANY's use cases extend beyond the GPoint Wallet ecosystem, with its integration into other platforms, such as BillWithUs and GDenti, a dental care membership platform. This allows for greater versatility and wider adoption of the token, enhancing its value proposition as a utility token.

The vision of EVANY is to become a leading utility token within the GPoint Wallet ecosystem and beyond. It strives to revolutionize the payment industry by providing users with a secure, fast, and cost-effective payment option, and envisions a future where its users can transact with EVANY seamlessly and securely everywhere, anytime.

About EVY Token

EVANY (EVY) aims to become a leader in utility token that constantly aims to upgrade and expand its ecosystem. Users can trade EVY from GPoint Wallet app conveniently, convert it with GPoints, shop at open E-commerce market and pay for GDenti membership fee.

Based on ERC-20, EVY has a total supply of 1 billion (1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 200,000,000 will be used for staking. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on April 21, 2023, investors who are interested in EVANY can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

