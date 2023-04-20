Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed NAVIERN (NVRN) on April 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NVRN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

NVRN Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/163157_7002526a64225998_001full.jpg

As a Web3 navigation and Rideshare DApp, NAVIERN (NVRN) enables users to earn rewards tokens by using the app to navigate, which can be done through multiple modes of transportation. Its native token NVRN was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 20, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NAVIERN

Transforming the navigation app landscape with its Web3 Navigate2Earn technology, NAVIERN is perfectly passive, unlike other games that require the user's performance or physical acts such as running. Users can navigate and earn using NAVIERN from anywhere across the globe. Whether it's driving, walking, or public transport, NAVIERN is open to all modes of travel.

Users' earning will be determined by factors such as travel distance, their NFT wear and level, the method of transport being used, quantity of users using app with reward functionality enabled, and vehicle energy source. Additionally, NAVIERN is a decentralized navigation app, which makes it a great option for users who want their trip data to remain private.

NAVIERN app offers a wide range of functionality, which includes an advanced navigation system allowing the user to earn through their journey, an NFT marketplace where users can trade or rent out their NFTs, the ability to upgrade NFTs via completing tasks, supporting multiple transport modes of Navigate2Earn, and Peer 2 Peer Rideshare services. Tokens and rewards earned from users' journeys will be stored in the in-app wallet. And users can view their daily challenges, rewards earned, check other detailed information about optimizing their earnings in Award Center.

With the mission of revolutionizing navigation and cryptocurrency rewards, NAVIERN strives to break the mold of traditional navigation apps, and turn navigation into an enjoyable experience from which users earn crypto as they complete their journeys, offering a wide range of utility within one Decentralized App.

About NVRN Token

NVRN is the utility and governance token of NAVIERN ecosystem. It enables users to purchase in-app assets like NFTs, and can be staked to earn higher energy points daily along with the APR yield.

Based on BEP-20, NVRN has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2.5% is provided for seed round, 12.5% is provided for private sale, 6% is provided for public sale, 11% is allocated to the team, 5% is allocated to advisors, 29% is distributed as staking rewards, 14% is reserved for the ecosystem development, 14% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 6% is provided for liquidity.

NVRN token was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 20, 2023, investors who are interested in NAVIERN Platform can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about NVRN Token:

Official Website: https://naviern.io

Telegram: https://t.me/linknaviern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaviernOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naviernofficial

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163157