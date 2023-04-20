The Front Porch Collective: The Agent's Edge: #1 RE/MAX Agent in the World Jordan Cohen Lands at Amazon #1

Forwarded by Sylvester Stallone and endorsed by Bret Michaels and Taylor Lautner, this book will change how real estate agents play the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Real estate legend, Jordan Cohen, is making waves in the industry with his new book, The Agent's Edge. Six weeks from its publication date, the book has already hit Amazon's #1 New Release spot. With a foreword by Sylvester Stallone and over $300 million in annual sales under his belt, it's no wonder that this single operating six-time #1 RE/MAX agent in the world is being heralded as an expert in his field.





The Agent's Edge



The Agent's Edge provides readers with an inside look into all the tools and strategies that have allowed Cohen to build such an impressive real estate empire. Through personal anecdotes-stories from working with WWE superstar The Miz to NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and practical advice, he helps agents learn his secret sauce in landing every listing presentation. This comprehensive guide covers everything from attracting sellers to using social media to grow pipeline leads - with BAM's very own Eric Simon and Matt Lionetti - to understanding how to market yourself and why it matters.

"I wanted to create something that would be a game-changer for real estate agents," said Cohen. "The Agent's Edge provides readers with all the tools I have learned throughout my career. My goal is that this will be a helpful resource for anyone looking to break into or advance their real estate career."

Jordan Cohen has been named one of America's Top 100 Agents by Real Trends and one of America's Most Productive Agents by Wall Street Journal/Real Trends for multiple years running - an accomplishment that speaks for itself. His latest effort aims to give others access to the same knowledge and experience he has used throughout his career.

The Agent's Edge will be released on June 6 through HarperCollins Leadership. It is available for pre-order on Amazon and other online retailers. It has already received rave reviews from industry professionals praising its insightfulness and practicality.

"I'm excited to be able to share my journey with others," says Cohen. "It's been a long road, but I'm proud of what I've accomplished - and I'm even more excited about what other agents will achieve with this book!"

With its combination of personal stories, tactical advice, and insider tips on becoming a top-producing agent, The Agent's Edge will impact anyone looking for guidance within the real estate industry. It comes highly recommended by Sylvester Stallone and Nick Bailey, President and CEO of RE/MAX. Pre-order now to see how this book is changing the game of real estate.

For more information on Jordan Cohen and The Agent's Edge, visit Jordan's website at https://jordancohen.com/book.

About Jordan Cohen

Jordan Cohen, the six-time #1 RE/MAX Agent Worldwide and solo operating dynamic real estate powerhouse, has closed jaw-droppingly high sales for 30 years. As a luxury real estate leader, he specializes in Luxury Estates. He works with celebrities and professional athletes - with his listings profiled on EXTRA, Access Hollywood, ESPN.com, and even the LA Times. With $300,000,000 in annual sales and over 100 professional athletes represented under his belt, he has become the industry expert and leader in staying on top and ahead of the industry trends thriving during any economic downturn.

