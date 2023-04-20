Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Panacea Life Sciences Holdings. Inc. (OTCQB: PLSH) ("the Company"), a leader in production and manufacturing of natural health and wellness products for consumers and pets. CEO of the Company, Leslie Buttorff, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "At Panacea Life Sciences, we are dedicated to the life sciences and health and wellness industries," said Buttorff. "We have a manufacturing and research facility in Golden, Colorado," she added. "We produce not only hemp-derived cannabinoids but functional mushrooms, kratom, and nutraceutical products for consumers and pets," said Buttorff. "We are a GMP facility, FDA approved, with a 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility with extra capacity for nutraceutical production."

"Could you update us on the potential acquisition of N7 Enterprises, Inc.?" asked Davis. "We are finalizing our due diligence as a company and we hope to close in May," shared Buttorff, adding that the acquisition will create distribution opportunities for the Company before elaborating on N7 Enterprise's success with its kava and kratom lounges and products. "They hope to expand their stores and distribution outlets."

"Are there any other opportunities in the acquisition pipeline that we haven't heard of yet?" asked Davis. "We have several different deals that we are working on," shared Buttorff. "We signed an agreement with a distribution group in Guyana, South America," she said. "This area plans to put a lot of investment into the health and wellness industry," explained Buttorff. "We are also looking to expand into other countries, and we have current agreements we are working on in Europe and the Middle East."

"We recently signed an agreement with a distributor for Bob Marley's family to produce their functional mushrooms," continued Buttorff, adding that the Company will be beginning with the production of four different SKUs for this agreement. "For those of you that are now aware, functional mushrooms are mushrooms that have been cultivated for health benefits, rather than as a food source."

"Could you tell us a little more about the potential of the Guyana, South America agreement?", asked Davis. "We have a line of CBD/CBG topical and ingestible products," said Buttorff. "South America recently changed to allow for the sale of CBD," she said. "As a result, they expect this to become a thriving market in Guyana over the next couple of years," said Buttorff. "We plan to distribute these products for the relief of pain, sleep, and anxiety."

To close the interview, Buttorff encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements as they continue to grow and expand.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a leader in production and manufacturing of natural health and wellness products for consumers and pets. Panacea operates out of a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado, USA, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment services. Panacea can produce up to 1 million softgels in a daily shift depending on the ingredients and the size of the softgel and over 10,000 liquid fills per day. In addition, Panacea offers a full line of services for its customers including cannabinoid raw materials, formulation research and design, bottling and labeling, and fulfillment services - all catered to the multi-billion natural products market. If you would like more information about these topics or want to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

