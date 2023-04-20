Anzeige
20.04.2023
Texas-based Abacus Plumbing Expands their Commitment to the Austin Community in 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, is making news in 2023 for their heightened commitment to the Austin community, beginning with the expansion of their Athlete of the Week program with media partner KVUE.

"In addition to the iconic football rising stars that seem to be bred here in the heart of Texas, our Athlete of the Week program will now honor athlete scholars in additional activities such as track, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, and marching band, among others," says Thos Graham, General Manager of Abacus Plumbing in Austin. "The athletes we honor have made a significate impact in their sport or activity while maintaining the educational standards that tee them up for success. Upon being named the Abacus Athlete of the Week, they will receive an Athlete of the Week scholarship check and on-air recognition for their achievements," he continues.

Abacus Plumbing, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

Some recent Abacus Plumbing Athletes of the Week have included:

Abacus Plumbing, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

Stone Gist- Band

Jordan Harding- Basketball

Josiah Moseley- Basketball

Abacus Plumbing, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture

Kevin Sanchez- Cross Country

Faith Zoch- Volleyball

Evan Coupar- Wrestling

Alan O'Neill, Founder & CEO of Abacus Plumbing, said, "With parallel tenets to the Athlete of the Week program, Abacus Plumbing was built upon the pillars of honesty, integrity, teamwork, and respect. Our purpose statement was a collaborative effort that incorporated the representative ideas of the managers and employees at Abacus Austin. It reads:

'We are an enthusiastic team of committed leaders in the Plumbing and HVAC and Electrical industry working together as one. Our purpose is to treat our clients as a family by providing proven options, world-class service, and peace of mind. We will do this with honesty, integrity, and loyalty for our company and the communities we serve.'

We internalize this throughout the organizational fabric of our company and especially as we continue to evolve our community-facing programs in Austin, where we individually and collectively strive to achieve these ideals daily," says O'Neill.

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical expanded into the Austin market in 2021. "Back then, only two short years ago, we anticipated that it would be a natural fit and it has far exceeded our expectations," said Mike Myers, Director of Marketing at Abacus Plumbing. Abacus has ingratiated itself into the Austin community with perennial support for local non-profit organizations including Operation Blue Santa and Texas Humane Heroes, for example, employee volunteer opportunities, donations of goods and services as well as professional and personal development using organizational mentorship and resources.

"We are only as strong as the communities we serve and that we take very seriously," concludes O'Neill.

Visit https://www.abacusplumbing.com/you-can-count-on-us/ to learn more about current, past and future charity and nonprofit activities Abacus supports.

About Abacus Plumbing

For more than two decades, Abacus Plumbing, a Wrench Group Company, has served generations of Texans as one of the leading home services providers in the state, offering plumbing services, air conditioning and heating, electrical services, drain and sewer, and water treatment. Founded in 2003, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full-service residential contractor with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. License Numbers: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical

2105 Denton Dr
Austin, TX 78758
512-400-0749

About Wrench Group, LLC

Wrench Group is a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, electrical and related services. The company collectively serves more than 2.0 million customers annually with more than 6,800 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Los Angeles-Palm Springs, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco Bay Area, Sarasota, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay, and Tucson metropolitan areas.

Media Contact:
Mike Myers
281-883-2855
mikemyers@abacusplumbing.net

SOURCE: Abacus Plumbing

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750395/Texas-based-Abacus-Plumbing-Expands-their-Commitment-to-the-Austin-Community-in-2023

