Family-Owned Guardian Roofing Announces 2023 HALO Project Nomination Deadline

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing and Gutters has announced nominations for their annual program, the Guardian HALO Project, a by-nomination contest to help provide a family in need with a new roof or roof repair are due May 20th, 2023.

Since 2018, Guardian's internally-led team has annually participated in the company-driven, community-serving program. "The unique nature of our business allows us to make the offer to one local homeowner, who is in dire condition, the gift of a major roof repair or replacement. The local community is encouraged to nominate themselves or someone in need on the Guardian website to receive this life-changing prize," says Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing and Gutters.

"A new roof system could cost a homeowner anywhere from $16,000 to $80,000 depending on the scale and materials used. The long-lasting impact and value a new roof provides over time can be multiples of the initial investment," says Swanson. "We currently have more than two dozen nominations but know that there are more in our community who could benefit from such a valuable, and often necessary, upgrade that can certainly improve the quality of life for a local family. Through our years of serving the community, we know firsthand the peace of mind that comes with the security and stability of a new roof, which is priceless."

For the past four years and four rounds of the Guardian HALO Project, the team at Guardian Roofing & Gutters has awarded four new roofs to local families. "The HALO project process is a highlight of our year," says Luke De Monnin, HALO Project Manager for Guardian Roofing and Gutters. "From start to finish, from selecting the homeowner to completing the project, we are always humbled to connect with the community in a deeper and more impactful way than anything else we do and we know that 2023 will be no different."

THE MEANING OF HALO

"We believe it is important to understand the basis of this project to understand how deep its reach is," says Swanson. "Simply put, the 'H' stands for helping, this can include helping the community and families, or simply enriching others' lives. 'A' stands for achieving a purpose and successfully filling a need. 'L' stands for lasting, not only a company that lasts but fostering lasting relationships as well. Finally, 'O' stands for overcome meaning completing people's needs that resulted from outlying obstacles."

Partner manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals who contribute their services or products to the Guardian Halo Project include Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon, Velux, and more.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

