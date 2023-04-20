Earth Day 2023: Prysmian Group Announces Line of Electric Vehicle Cable Enhancements

Presents Extensive EV Cable Solutions to Support the Growing Demand for a Cleaner, Safer and Smarter Transportation Ecosystem

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / In honor of Earth Day and in efforts to meet the growing demand for electric mobility across North America, Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, presents a full line of electric vehicle wire & cable solutions and accessories compatible with both commercial and residential charging applications and any electric vehicle.

As the world leader in the cable systems industry, Prysmian Group is committed to supporting environmental targets and solutions critical to helping the world solve climate challenges. This includes transitions within transportation and the need to support the growing demand for accessible charging stations.

To support the expanding electric vehicle fleet in North America and worldwide, Prysmian Group's offering includes the following electric vehicle and charging solutions:

CarolGrene Ultraflex EV Cables (Type EVJ/EVJE/EVJT and EV/EVE/EVT)

Charging Assembly Handles and Plugs

Draka Prestolite Automotive Solutions, including HV&LV Cables, Specialty Wire Products and HV & LV Harnesses

In response to the bipartisan infrastructure bill to bolster the nation's network of electric vehicle charging stations, Prysmian Group's electric vehicle solutions offer long-term durability to support the growing electrification of transportation around the U.S. and the world.

"In recent years, we have been expanding our activities in the electric vehicle market by providing advanced cables and systems for EV charging," said Andre Kellner, EV Market Manager at Prysmian Group North America. "This expansion is part of Prysmian's commitment to sustainable growth in decarbonization. As we face the urgent need to reduce our emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly important in the modern world."

Prysmian Group is leading the way to a more sustainable future by investing in its products, people and policies, reflecting the company's social ambition to achieve significant progress towards a better tomorrow. Prysmian Group's latest innovations to enable the renewable energy transition echo this priority, all aimed at supporting the power infrastructure of the future.

To learn more about Prysmian Group's overall social ambition and sustainability commitments, click here.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations:

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David

Mower, on behalf of Prysmian Group

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750410/Earth-Day-2023-Prysmian-Group-Announces-Line-of-Electric-Vehicle-Cable-Enhancements