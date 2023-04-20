John Salerno Named Chief Operating Officer of Bet Booth, Inc.

Will Spearhead Efforts to Bring Secure, Fully Automated Sports Betting Terminals to Venues Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Bet Booth, Inc. (www.BetBooth.com), a software and technology company transforming the betting experience, is proud to announce the appointment of John Salerno as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Salerno will oversee all aspects of Bet Booth's daily operations, including product development, customer service, and business growth initiatives.

Mr. Salerno is a sports wagering operations expert with more than 25 years of experience in the legal regulated sports gaming space. Prior to joining Bet Booth, he served as Director of Operations for USBookmaking, where he expanded operations to six jurisdictions including New Jersey, increasing the company's market share and profitability following the appeal of PASPA in 2018. His career also includes positions as director of Compliance for William Hill, Director of Operations for American Wagering, and various positions in the sports wagering industry.

"We are thrilled to have John join our team as COO," said Bet Booth's CEO, Michael Orlando. "His extensive experience in the gaming industry and his proven track record of success make him the ideal candidate to help drive our business forward."

Mr. Salerno said, "I am excited to be joining Bet Booth at this pivotal time in the company's growth. Bet Booth has built an industry-first cash-dispensing kiosk with wagering account registration built in. This technology has the potential to be industry disruptive. I look forward to working with the team and taking the business to new heights."

Bet Booth enables users with government-issued identification to sign up in less than 60 seconds through its built-in biometric platform. The platform and kiosk meet or exceed all government mandates, including GLI certification, and ensure users are of sufficient age and other restrictions without the need for additional physical security measures or labor. Once users sign up at a kiosk, they will also be able to wager and fund their accounts through the Bet Booth web, iOS and Android applications. The Bet Booth kiosk allows self-service cash deposits as well as cash withdrawals, a first in the U.S. gaming industry.

About Bet Booth, Inc.

Bet Booth, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based software and technology company transforming the betting experience. The company partners with entertainment venues and popular sports and fantasy platforms to make sports betting convenient and easy. Its patent-pending standalone retail sports wagering platform and self-service betting terminal cabinet is fully automated, making sports wagering safe, secure and more convenient than ever. Its retail sports wagering platform and standalone self-service gaming kiosk achieved GLI-20 and GLI-33 certification from Gaming Laboratories International in 2022. For more information, please visit www.betbooth.com.

Media contact:

Brian Hyland and Jesse Nash

Cricket Public Relations

CPR@Cricketpr.com

201-410-4563

212-363-0654

SOURCE: Bet Booth, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750405/John-Salerno-Named-Chief-Operating-Officer-of-Bet-Booth-Inc