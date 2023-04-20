Welcoming Gloria Mirrione to the Acre Team As Our New Executive Director and Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing for the Americas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Acre:



We're thrilled to be welcoming Gloria Mirrione to Acre today as our new Executive Director and Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing, Americas.

Based in New York, Gloria will be driving our growth in sustainable finance & impact investing in the U.S. Gloria has an extensive background in guiding c-suite executives across financial services to integrate ESG and create additionality for clients through increasing their focus on sustainability and impact.

"Sustainability is transforming the way companies prioritise talent - particularly in financial services, where companies have a unique opportunity to impact meaningful change. Acre is leading that transformation," Gloria said. "By expanding its sustainable finance team of leading experts, Acre is demonstrating its strong commitment to creating systemic change for the planet and society and activating people's potential."

Most recently, Gloria served as Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry, where she was focused on asset management and co-led the ESG & Impact Investing practice. Broadly, she brings more than 20 years of experience in professional services - eight of which focused on sustainability - having worked in global executive recruitment and broadly on financial services at all levels. She has worked with many global, commercial, and investment banks, as well as asset owners and investment managers, with a focus on private markets.

"Gloria's standout track record of identifying Chief Sustainability Officers, Heads of ESG, and impact investing leaders within this sector make her an extremely important addition to Acre's growing team in the U.S," said Richard Wright, CEO here at Acre. "It is our ambition to shape a future where sustainability, impact and diversity are embedded in every organization's operations and value systems."

We are delighted that Gloria has joined our Acre family. Her wealth of knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in driving growth in the U.S. and advancing our goal of equipping businesses with the people they need to build resilience, adapt and manage the risks involved in tackling climate change.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

