HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 20 April 2023 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Dividend

The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2022 of EUR 1.73 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.50 was paid on 11 August 2022, the final dividend of EUR 1.23 per share will be made payable on 2 May 2023. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 24 April 2023.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Michel de Carvalho as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Rosemary Ripley as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM appointed Beatriz Pardo as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM appointed Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of External Auditor

The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2024.

At the end of the AGM, Ingrid-Helen Arnold stepped down from the Supervisory Board after a term of four years.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 20 April 2023 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm, as of close of business on 21 April 2023.

