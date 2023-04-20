OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: In conjunction with the opening of the West African mango campaign, Omer-Decugis and Cie is strengthening its logistics capacities in Côte d'Ivoire with the creation of Sopromat

Rungis, 20 April 2023 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the strengthening of its logistics capacities in Côte d'Ivoire with the creation of a new packaging station and the opening of a second mangoes shipping line from the port of San Pedro in partnership with MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company).

Omer-Decugis & Cie announces the commissioning of a new packaging station to expand its existing logistics arrangements for the exportable production of mangoes from Ferkessédougou (capital of the Ivorian region of Tchologo, bordering Mali and Burkina Faso). The new station, which will be operated by Sopromat[1], a subsidiary specially created for the purpose, complements the existing stations in Côte d'Ivoire (Poro region - towns of Korhogo and Sinématiali), but also in Mali, Burkina Faso and Senegal. Omer-Decugis & Cie now covers all of Côte d'Ivoire mango production in the Savanes District and consolidates its leadership position in the export of African mangoes marketed under the Dibra brand, through its subsidiary SIIM.

Officially launched on 5 April, the annual West African mango campaign covers four producing countries (Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso and Senegal) and runs until the end of July. During this period, West Africa becomes the main supply area for European countries. As the leading exporter of mangoes from Africa, Omer-Decugis & Cie is aiming for seasonal export production of more than 12,000 tonnes from this region to cement its position as market leader in France. The Group, which markets mangoes all year round through its various distribution channels and complementary imports (Peru, Brazil, Israel, Spain), ripens, packs and markets nearly 20,000 tonnes of mangoes each year.

In addition, to improve the efficiency of its supply chain and enhance the quality of service for its customers throughout Europe, Omer-Decugis & Cie is this year establishing with MSC a second shipping line from the Ivorian port of San Pedro. The mangoes, whose first ship arrivals are expected at the end of April, will thus benefit from two maritime services from the ports of Abidjan and San Pedro to the European destination ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam and Tilbury (UK).

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: "Our logistics developments in Côte d'Ivoire build on the longstanding relationships we have forged there since the late 1970s and consolidate our leadership position in African mangoes. The creation of a new packaging station reflects our commitment to operate in all Ivorian mango production regions to secure our supplies over the long term and guarantee export volumes consistent with the high expectations of our European customers. The deployment of a second shipping line allows us not only to be more flexible by serving several European ports but will also help ensure better continuity of service by providing us with additional port capacities."

Read more: www.omerdecugis.com

À propos d'Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an "Exemplary" ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €188.6 million at 30 September 2022, representing over 150,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Emeline Pasquier

epasquier@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] 69% owned by the Group

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m25sZ5tqZpnHyp1xl8mZb2Rjam6TmZWVbWmbx2eclZrKaHCSxW1jZsmaZnBqmWtn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79461-cp-omer-decugis-cie_creation_de_sopromat_vuk_vdefb.pdf