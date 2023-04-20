Dividend of 5.30 euros

New composition of the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel, approved all of the resolutions, including the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2022. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 8. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 3, 2023 and will be paid on July 5, 2023.

This General Meeting also ratified the reappointment of Ms Dominique Dudan and the company Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance, as directors, as well as the appointment of Mr Beñat Ortega as a director.

The terms of office of Ms Dominique Dudan, the company Predica and Mr Beñat Ortega as directors will run for four years through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2026.

New composition of the Board of Directors

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 11 members, with 63% independent directors based on the independence criteria from the AFEP-MEDEF Code and 45% women directors.

The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr Jérôme Brunel , Chairman

, Chairman Mr Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud

Ms Dominique Dudan

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey

Mr Claude Gendron

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Karim Habra

Ms Carole Le Gall

Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper

Mr Jacques Stern

Independent directors

Composition of the Committees

The composition of the Board of Directors' Committees remains unchanged following the General Meeting.

Audit and Risks Committee (six directors, including four independent directors)

Jacques Stern , Chairman

, Chairman Laurence Danon Arnaud

Gabrielle Gauthey

Claude Gendron

Matthieu Lance, permanent representative of Predica

Inès Reinmann Toper

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (three directors, including two independent directors)

Dominique Dudan , Chairwoman

, Chairwoman Gabrielle Gauthey

Claude Gendron

Strategic and Investment Committee (four directors, including two independent directors)

Karim Habra, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman

Jérôme Brunel

Matthieu Lance, permanent representative of Predica

Jacques Stern

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee (three directors, all independent)

Gabrielle Gauthey , Chairwoman

, Chairwoman Laurence Danon Arnaud

Carole Le Gall

Compliance and Ethics Committee (three directors, all independent)

Inès Reinmann Toper , Chairwoman

, Chairwoman Dominique Dudan

Carole Le Gall

Independent directors

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005834/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Glenn Domingues

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr