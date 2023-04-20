Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on May 5th and 6th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Delta Resources Limited management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 2pm CET on May 5th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "Following two virtual, and three in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, mining influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) is a Canadian-based Gold exploration company focused on the exploration of a new exciting Gold Discovery in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone. The Thunder Bay Property also known as Delta-1 covers 58.3 square kilometres located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where a gold mineralized zone of over 950 metres long to date has been outlined through drilling in a multi-kilometre-scale intense alteration halo.

Best grades to date (Oct 2022) include a drill intercept of 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres, within a broader interval of 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres. More recent results (April 2023) Intersected 4.23 g/t Gold over 26.2 metres within a broader interval of 2.06 g/t Gold over 65.8 metres and 29 g/t Gold over 97.0 metres and 0.55 g/t Gold over 238.5 metres all near surface. The zone is open in all directions.

There are 6 drill holes still pending assay results and a further 5000 metre drill campaign is set to begin shortly.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:

Delta Resources Limited

Frank Candido

Chairman

5149695530

fcandido@deltaresources.ca

www.deltaresources.ca