Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KUDELSKI SA



20-Apr-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority

All members of the Board of Directors were proposed for re-election and re-elected Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 20, 2023 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 50 shareholders were represented corresponding to 63,938,915 shares out of a total of 97,633,702 shares. The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements and the Group's 2022 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Group's auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2022. Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year. PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Olivier Colomb, public notary in Morges, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period. Note To download the 2022 Annual Report, please click here. Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to communication@nagra.com .

About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com . Contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com Santino Rumasuglia Kudelski Group Vice President - Head of Investor Relations +1 480 430 9952 santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com

End of Inside Information