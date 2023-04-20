Alkermes: Alcohol Use Disorder Doesn't Discriminate

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Alkermes

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) does not discriminate. But some communities are disproportionately affected.

As we recognize both National Minority Health Month and Alcohol Awareness Month, we want to reiterate our commitment to all those living with AUD.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750456/Alcohol-Use-Disorder-Doesnt-Discriminate