Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 20:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Submittable: Podcast: Lessons From the Future of CSR and Corporate Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Submittable:

Google.org shatters the traditional CSR mold in a variety of ground-breaking ways. Jen gives you a glimpse into the future of corporate philanthropy as she explains how to tap into every employee's unique potential.

About Jen

Jen Carter is the global head of technology and volunteering at Google.org, the social impact arm of Google. She founded the Google.org Fellowship and pioneers new ways companies can use their technical expertise to contribute to nonprofits around the world.

More episodes packed with practical insight

To hear more from industry leaders - including Carmen Perez of Better Next, Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas of CECP, Patricia Toothman of Splunk, and Angela Parker of Realized Worth - on how to create blueprints for navigating a CSR career, building a social impact program, and adapting to changing times, visit Submittable's Impact Studio. You'll hear six episodes revealing a number of practical insights you can use in your mission.

Submittable, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Submittable on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Submittable
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/submittable
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Submittable

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750449/Podcast-Lessons-From-the-Future-of-CSR-and-Corporate-Volunteering

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.