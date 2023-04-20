National Grid Employee Volunteers Engage in Community Earth Day Events

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / National Grid employee volunteers kick off a range of hands-on activities for Earth Day, across the New York Metro area aimed at promoting a greener future and making an immediate and visible impact in the local communities.

Brooklyn

Thursday, April 20

NIA Brooklyn - PS 179 and PS 204 will host National Grid for the first of a series of events collectively named "Spruce Up New York." These events will involve pencils, containing white spruce tree seeds, donated by National Grid to school age children for planting. One hundred pencils will be provided to each school and the students will write their personal pledges in support of a greener future. Volunteers from National Grid will assist students in decorating pots for the pencils containing the seeds to be planted.

and will host National Grid for the first of a series of events collectively named "Spruce Up New York." These events will involve pencils, containing white spruce tree seeds, donated by National Grid to school age children for planting. One hundred pencils will be provided to each school and the students will write their personal pledges in support of a greener future. Volunteers from National Grid will assist students in decorating pots for the pencils containing the seeds to be planted. Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School - National Grid employees will participate on a career panel for 75 students and provide "Spruce Up New York" seed pencils.

Friday, April 21

Partnerships for Parks, It's My Park (IMP) collaboration to help clean up and beautify Kaiser Park in Coney Island . National Grid volunteers will help with shoreline clean up, bench painting and horticulture maintenance.

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day

NYC Parks GreenThumb Community Gardens and East New York Restoration LDC in partnership with National Grid volunteers and community volunteers will clean up and revitalize 400 Montauk Community Garden in East New York, for the garden's annual day of service -"Sowing the Seeds of Our Future."

Queens

The first kickoff event was held on Wednesday, April 19 in Queens at the Glendale Library Garden. In support of the Queens Public Library Foundation, National Grid volunteers assisted library staff with spring clean-up and planting in the gardens on the grounds of the Glendale Library branch to prepare the space for public use. Additionally, National Grid provided the library with 75 "Spruce Up New York" pencils for their distribution.

Staten Island

Also on Wednesday, April 19, National Grid volunteers joined with New York Restoration Project (NYRP) to help with creating raised flower beds in Skyline Playground Community Garden on Staten Island.

These volunteer events are part of National Grid's commitment to support people and communities across New York through community engagement and neighborhood development . As with Earth Day, through the year-round work of Project C, National Grid's employees collaborate with New Yorkers to inspire positive change, create positive neighborhood impact, strengthen communities, and make a difference for future generations.

