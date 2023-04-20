Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 avril/April 2023) - The common shares of Cascade Copper Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Cascade Copper Corp. is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Cascade currently has three projects, with its core project being the Rogers Creek Property. The Rogers Creek Property is comprised of 10 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,586 hectares or about 105 square kilometres.

Les actions ordinaires de Cascade Copper Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Cascade Copper Corp. est une société de ressources naturelles en phase d'exploration engagée dans l'évaluation, l'acquisition et l'exploration de propriétés de ressources minérales. Cascade a actuellement trois projets, son projet principal étant la propriété Rogers Creek. La propriété Rogers Creek est composée de 10 claims miniers contigus couvrant environ 10 586 hectares ou environ 105 kilomètres carrés.

Issuer/Émetteur: Cascade Copper Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CASC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 26 705 607 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 14 589 912 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 147190 10 2 ISIN: CA 147190 10 2 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 21 avril/April 2023 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 25 avril/April 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 December/décembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CASC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.