Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement with IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") to provide the Company with investor relations services, with a primary focus on developing and managing an investor relations and communications program, including PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations.

"We are excited to work with irlabs, one of Canada's leading investor relations firms, to further engage with the investment community and ensure we are effectively communicating our story to investors," said Gregory Clarkes, CEO of ReGen III. "We believe irlabs will assist in providing investors with greater visibility on our progress."

"We are very pleased to be working with ReGen III - a cleantech company, building a green project with compelling economics, which is in line with our values," said Caroline Sawamoto, irlabs Principal and Co-Founder. "We believe the Company represents a unique opportunity for both value and growth-oriented investors."

Pursuant to the agreement with irlabs dated March 24, 2023, irlabs has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of $5,000. The services include developing and managing PR/media, social media and stakeholder relations. The term of the agreement is for a period of six months ending September 30, 2023. The agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture.

The contact person, address, email, and telephone number for irlabs are as follows: Caroline Sawamoto (Principal and Co-Founder), 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, caroline@irlabs.ca, 1-833-947-5227.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing disruptive, patented technology to recycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, where world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies - are providing detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up services.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

