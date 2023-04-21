Link Brokerages Prepares for Expansion into 12 States and the Public Beta Launch of Its Real Estate Platform

PLAYA DEL REY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Link Brokerages , a tech-powered brokerage platform that streamlines real estate transactions, has announced its plans to expand into Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, and Washington by Q3 2023. The company, co-founded by Coby Chatwin, Kreg McCoy, Joseph Screen, and Thomas Hornbeck, will be leveraging its successful launch in California and Arizona to grow across the United States and to also release a free model of its proprietary software for other brokerages to use.





Link Brokerages HQ in Playa Del ReyOn left: Aaron Burnham, Head of MarketingOn right: Andrew Malekie, Head of Sales

Link Brokerages is among America's top 2% of the largest brokerages and works to give agents and brokers web-based tools to do their jobs more efficiently. It provides its clients with seamless onboarding, a virtual back-office system with deal management tools, a 24/7 marketing team and concierge service, curated website and lead generation strategies, and personalized mentorship programs. Its Branch Partnership program allows agents to create their unique brand and team while Link Brokerages handles all backend responsibilities, including design kits, digital marketing creation, onboarding, recruitment, IDX-integrated websites, and more.

Since its California launch, Link Brokerages has grown rapidly, with its agent count increasing by over 300% in the last year. Coby, who is managing the multistate expansion, states that his team is excited about the company's trajectory in 2023.

"Our software engineers in particular have put a lot of hard work into the Link Brokerages platform, and we hope that it makes it easier for real estate agents of any experience level to simplify their business operations and become even better at what they do," he says.

Link Brokerages will also be offering its software for public use in a beta test to a limited number of brokerages for free, with interested parties asked to join the waitlist by signing up on the company's website. Brokerages will have full access to the platform and will be able to explore the virtual solutions created for real estate agents.

"Throughout 2023, we will continue our commitment to customer service and innovation so that we can simplify the business operations of agents," says Coby. "Be sure to check back with us in May 2023 on our website for more announcements about our public beta mode and to learn where we plan to launch next."







Link Brokerages: Using innovative technology to provide white-glove service for real estate agents

About Link Brokerages

Link Brokerages is a modern real estate brokerage whose platform provides on-demand support, automated operational systems, and higher commission splits. Link Brokerages is the real estate brokering division of Link Management Systems, a software firm that focuses on digitally transforming real estate brokerages.

For more information about how Link Brokerages can support your own brokerage business, please visit https://www.linkbrokerages.com/ or contact:

Coby Chatwin

contact@linkbrokerages.com

(310) 695-6510

SOURCE: Link Brokerages





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750503/Link-Brokerages-Prepares-for-Expansion-into-12-States-and-the-Public-Beta-Launch-of-Its-Real-Estate-Platform