I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investment manager, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III, to acquire Enva, an environmental services platform providing mission-critical, highly specialized, and regulated waste management services in the UK and Ireland.

I Squared's acquisition supports the firm's environmental infrastructure strategy, which aims to build a diverse portfolio of waste processing and recycling, industrial waste-to-energy, and wastewater treatment assets in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. That portfolio also includes U.S.-based VLS Environmental Solutions and Australia-based Soilco, as well as an industrial-waste-to-energy plant in Taiwan and multiple wastewater treatment facilities in China.

Enva conducts waste collection, processing, and resource recovery at 34 facilities across the UK and Ireland, serving more than 20,000 industrial, energy, automotive, and other customers. The company focuses on waste streams with complex technical and regulatory characteristics, requiring specialized expertise and licenses. By minimizing the potential adverse impacts of waste and focussing on the development and marketing of a range of low-CO2 waste-derived products, Enva helps its customers achieve their sustainability goals while generating revenue from waste streams that might otherwise be considered a liability.

Enva's business model is at the heart of the circular economy and the company is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular trends including increasingly robust regulation around waste and recycling, strong consumer demand for recycled products, and increasing demand for waste-derived materials as industry seeks to address its CO2 footprint.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure manager with over $37 billion in assets under management focused on investing in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Headquartered in Miami, the firm has more than 215 professionals across its offices in Miami, Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Taipei, and Sydney. I Squared Capital has invested in a diverse portfolio of 72 companies in 59 countries with over 27,000 employees across the utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental infrastructure, and social infrastructure sectors providing essential services to millions of people around the world.

No discussion with respect to specific companies should be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular investment. Companies discussed do not represent all past investments. It should not be assumed that any of the investments discussed were or will be profitable, or that recommendations or decisions made in the future will be profitable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005082/en/

Contacts:

I Squared Capital

Andreas Moon

Partner and Head of Investor Relations

+1 (786) 693-5739

andreas.moon@isquaredcapital.com



Media Contact: Brunswick Group

Fiona Micallef-Eynaud Clare Pickett

+1 (347) 477 7475

isquared@brunswickgroup.com