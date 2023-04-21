HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Heineken NV

Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Heineken NV Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 / EUR 750,000,000 / EUR 750,000,000 Description: 3.875% due 23rd Sep 2024 / 3.875% due 23rd Sep 2030 / 4.125% due 23rd Mar 2035 Offer price: 99.911 / 99.603 / 99.360 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

