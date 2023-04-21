Intesa Sanpaolo at Salone del Mobile, supporting supply chain and sustainable lighting in design

MILAN, Italy, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A total of thirty-five supply chain contracts signed, 450 suppliers involved and about 3,200 employees with a turnover of over 2 billion euros through the Supply Chain Development Programme. These are just some of the results achieved by Intesa Sanpaolo, institutional partner of the Salone del Mobile Milano 2023 - Milan Design Week - for the seventh year and Italy's leading bank in providing financial support to the furniture and home decor sector in Italy, which hosted at the Aurore arena, the beating heart of the biennial lighting exhibition Euroluce, the talk 'Sustainable lighting trends and prospects in design'. The meeting was attended by Italian lighting and design entrepreneurs who reflected on the sustainable development of the sector between innovation and traditions, ecological transition and the role of technology for a zero-impact future.



The economic scenario of the furniture sector was presented by Stefania Trenti, Head of the Industry Research Office at Intesa Sanpaolo. A round table discussion saw the participation of Niccolò Bacci, Head of the Fashion & Textile Desk at Intesa Sanpaolo, and entrepreneurs Roberto Beltrami, Director of Wave Murano Glass, an Italian excellence specialising in the production of artistic glass with a focus on energy recovery, and Martina Lamperti, Circular Economy Manager of Krill Design, a startup included in Intesa Sanpaolo's Up2Stars for the Bioeconomy, which helps companies give value to organic waste from the food industry by transforming it into natural and compostable biopolymers that are used to create functional eco-design objects, including the Ohmie lamp listed in the ADI Design Index 2022.



One of the highlights was the dialogue between Paolo Melone, Head of Marketing Coordination and Business Development at Intesa Sanpaolo, Carla Morogallo, Director General of Triennale Milano, and Mara Servetto, co-founder of Migliore+Servetto, a prestigious international design studio based in Milan specialising in the creation of branding projects and narrative spaces, which has carried out more than 600 projects in 21 different countries since 1997, winning numerous international awards including three Compasso d'Oro and thirteen Red Dot Design Awards. The talk was introduced by Paolo Melone.

Furniture and lighting are among the leading Made in Italy sectors. Thanks to the strong post-Covid growth, according to estimates by Intesa Sanpaolo's Studies and Research Department, the turnover of Italian home design has nearly reached 32 billion euros, confirming Italy's position as the leading production hub in the European Union, ahead of Germany.

"The final figures for 2022," Intesa Sanpaolo explains, "confirmed significant growth, with exports up 13.4% for furniture and 8.5% for equipment and lighting. Sales to the United States stand out in this regard (+24.9% for furniture and +27.7% for equipment and lighting), reaching 1.9 billion euros in 2022 (382 million euros more than in 2021)."

