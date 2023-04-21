Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), developer and investor in a range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of January 19 and March 6, 2023, relating to its acquisition of up to 25% of Inretio Inc., it has now paid the portion of the purchase price comprised of US$500,000 in Therma Bright shares, being 6,766,500 common shares of Therma Bright. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange requirements, these shares were issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.10/share. The shares are subject to a hold period expiring August 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. These issued shares, along with USD$250,000 in cash payments previously made to Inretio, increases Therma Bright's ownership interest in Inretio to 7.5%.

On February 23, 2023, Therma Bright shared that Inretio received very encouraging results with its PREVA mechanical thrombectomy device for the treatment of ischemic stroke from a study that was conducted at the Shamir Medical Center's Research Unit, which is known across the world for its innovative and breakthrough research in Israel. The PREVA device has been undergoing a Good Laboratory Practise (GLP) animal study which is essential before initiating studies on patients. The study is proceeding as planned and the results of the GLP study are a positive sign for the device's future development and potential regulatory approval and commercialization. The study is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023, at which point Inretio plans to submit the data, as well as mechanical verification and validation (V&V) testing data, to the Israeli Ministry of Health for Clinical Trial clearance in humans, which will be a significant milestone towards commercialization.

"This is a significant milestone for Therma Bright as it now owns 7.5% of Inretio, a company which is on track to enter human studies," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "Thrombectomy involves removing a clot from a blood vessel, most commonly from the brain or heart, as stroke and myocardial infarction remain two of the leading causes of death worldwide," added Rob Fia.

About Inretio

Inretio was born out of the need for improving stroke care and reducing thrombectomy complications. Inretio has set itself the goal of reducing stroke's burden and patients' suffering, by being a leader in the neurovascular field, and bringing value to physicians with simple, yet innovative solutions. For further information, go to http://www.inretio.co.il.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright, is a developer and partner in a range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright is the developer of the smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, currently undergoing regulatory review. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

