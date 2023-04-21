Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
WKN: A2DHVP | ISIN: SE0009242555 | Ticker-Symbol: 50V
Frankfurt
21.04.23
13:48 Uhr
0,074 Euro
+0,001
+1,65 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 13:34
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aino Health AB (publ): A foundation providing care services for the elderly has chosen Aino

A foundationprovidingcare services for the elderly has chosen Aino'sSaaS solution. The agreement covers a total ofabout 500 employees. Implementation is expected to takeplaceduring the thirdquarterof 2023.

"We are very pleased with the great trust in Aino and look forward to creating added value and contributing to increased employee sustainability," says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

Aino's SaaS solution supports managers with internal work ability-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to digitize preventative support processes and increase employee well-being.


For?more?information
Jyrki Eklund
CEO, Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com?

Certified?adviser
Erik Penser Bank
For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About?Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



