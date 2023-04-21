IKA Block Hong Kong Web3 Demo Day Results

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / The success of the IKA Block Hong Kong Web3 Demo Day marks the thriving development of innovative projects in the blockchain and cryptocurrency realms. As more similar events take place worldwide, these projects bring new possibilities to the Web3 ecosystem, driving innovation in finance, gaming, and blockchain infrastructure and continuing to make significant breakthroughs in the Web3 space. It presents an excellent opportunity for investors, developers, and users to jointly promote the application and development of blockchain technology across various industries.

Winner: BeezFinance

BeezFinance emerged as the champion project at the Demo Day. The platform aims to provide a compliance framework for the financial processes within the Web3 ecosystem, helping individuals and organizations better utilize cryptocurrencies for direct consumption and payments. Some key features of BeezFinance include:

Direct payments using crypto wallets without worrying about KYC verification.

Paying bills through crypto wallets.

Expense management and accounting.

BeezFinance 's innovative approach to simplifying the use of cryptocurrencies in daily transactions showcases the potential of Web3 technology in revolutionizing the financial industry.

Runner-up: Ascenders

Ascenders secured the first runner-up position with its game finance metaverse project. The platform combines the action-adventure game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" with the player-driven economy of "Eve Online." This unique blend of gaming and blockchain technology offers users an immersive, decentralized virtual world experience.

2nd Runner-up: LayerTwo Labs

Founded by Paul Sztorc, LayerTwo Labs focuses on bringing Drivechain (BIP300/301 upgrade) to Bitcoin, enabling BTC to support sidechains and achieve unlimited scalability, privacy, diverse user experiences, and infinite use cases. LayerTwo Labs will launch a secretive proof-of-work project this summer to promote the widespread adoption of Drivechain.

About IKA Block

IKA Block offers a one-stop Web3 solution, aiming to help Web2 companies succeed in the blockchain industry. Our services include technical support, marketing promotion strategies, and incubation advice. Leveraging our expertise and VC resources, IKA Block empowers blockchain projects to expand rapidly.

