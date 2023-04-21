Crown Battery Manufacturing: Earth Day 2023: US Battery Manufacturer Aims for Near-Zero Waste

Crown Battery Company Pledges, "No Battery Left Behind"

FREMONT, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Energy storage demand has nearly tripled since 2020. Today, batteries power electric vehicles, electronics, and homes - even entire cities. And Crown Battery projects record growth as the world decarbonizes and stores more renewable energy.





How to reduce battery waste in 3 steps

Green batteries should use recycled materials and clean energy. Crown sources 100% renewable energy to power its manufacturing - and became the first-ever battery company recognized as a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Green Power Partner.





"What most battery users don't see is all the upstream waste - and millions of batteries destined for the garbage dump," says John Connell, Vice President of Crown Battery's SLI Products Group. "Some batteries are touted as 'green' but start with newly mined raw materials and are landfilled 95% of the time."

In sharp contrast, Crown Battery's lead-acid batteries are 99% recycled -- more than an aluminum can (Source: US EPA). In comparison, just 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled; the rest are landfilled (Source: Chemical & Engineering News).

"All battery makers have an environmental and ethical duty to close the 'Recycling Gap' and ensure universal battery recycling," says Connell. "Recycling protects natural resources, creates good jobs, and turns old batteries into new ones."

"But achieving 99% battery recycling is only the first step toward Zero Waste," says Connell. "The next step is to build batteries better with fewer resources. That's why Crown Battery has implemented a 5-Year Near-Zero-Waste Initiative."

Crown Battery's 5-Year Zero-Waste goals include:

Increase previously-recycled materials use from 80% to 85+%

Decrease water usage by exceeding the current 51% water reuse rate (in 2020, Crown filtered and recycled 1,441,790 gallons of wastewater using a 19-step filtration process)

Continue collaborations with government laboratories, private companies, and leading universities to lower battery waste and enhance lifespan and performance

Expand 100% renewable energy beyond the headquarters and manufacturing plant - to lower CO2 emissions

Support strong policies for universal, complete battery recycling

Help suppliers reduce waste by an additional 20%

"Reducing waste conserves nonrenewable resources - and ensures we and future generations can enjoy fresh air, clean drinking water, and a high quality of life," says Hal Hawk, President of Crown Battery. "We've invested heavily above and beyond recycling - to do more with less impact, and ensure no battery is left behind."

For more information on how Crown Battery initiatives and technology are helping businesses and homeowners achieve the highest levels of battery sustainability while curbing waste, visit: https://www.crownbattery.com/sustainability

