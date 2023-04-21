Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
21.04.23
15:31 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0003,30016:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 15:34
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Ruling of the first arbitration case

Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 8 June 2020 from Awilco Drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling") regarding the termination of the newbuilding contract between Awilco Rig 1 Pte. Ltd. ("AR1") and Keppel FELS Limited ("KFELS") for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig, hull number B379, as a result of breaches under the Vessel Construction Contract.

Today, the Company has received the arbitration tribunal ruling which has awarded in favour of KFELS.

AR1 is disappointed with the Tribunal's decision and is currently reviewing the award to establish if grounds exist for appeal and, if so the merits of such an appeal. We will revert with further information as soon as the detailed review of the arbitration award has been completed.

Aberdeen, 21 April 2023

For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.