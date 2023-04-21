Earth Day 2023: HARMAN Reinforces Its Investment in a Sustainable Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / HARMAN



Every April, people and organizations around the world come together to celebrate Earth Month and advocate for ways to keep our planet healthy for generations to come. HARMAN too is committed to harnessing this opportunity to continue advancing sustainability as a core ingredient of its purpose-led mission to make life more connected, entertaining, personalized, and productive for everyone.

The global theme for Earth Day 2023 is Invest in Our Planet, focusing on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and the more than 1 billion people who participate annually in Earth Day to do their part. While we know our work towards a sustainable future is never done, we at HARMAN recognize how our actions impact our planet, and are taking measurable, impactful steps to create a more sustainable future.

Guided by our Sound Purpose global ESG platform, we are continuing to make significant progress. In 2021, we pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - and work toward ambitious, measurable shorter-term targets that:

Reduce Emissions: HARMAN is on-track to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 40% by 2025.

HARMAN is on-track to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions 40% by 2025. Reduce Energy: HARMAN is committed to ensuring all of our global manufacturing run on 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

HARMAN is committed to ensuring all of our global manufacturing run on 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Reduce Waste: HARMAN is optimizing the design of our products to reduce their effect on the environment. In 2021 and 2022 alone, we developed 6 new products made from 90% recycled plastic, 30 new products with fully sustainable packaging and 14 EPA Energy Star-certified products.

Our employees embody our passion for improving the local communities in which we operate and regularly participate in meaningful activities that make a direct impact through our global cause initiative: HARMAN Inspired. HARMAN employees have raised money for more than 48 charities through Charity Miles, a free health and fitness app where HARMAN employees can turn every mile they walk, run, and bike (or otherwise move) into money for charity. Many of our Charity Miles partners focus on environmental causes such as Charity: Water, Water Aid, The Nature Conservancy, WWF, National Parks Foundation. In honor of Earth Month, all employees who support an environment-focused organization in the Charity Miles App will earn double miles from Saturday, April 22 through Monday, May 1, to multiply their impact.

Sustainability remains a year-round focus at HARMAN. We are proud of the milestones we have achieved so far, but we also know our sustainability journey is far from over. To keep up with our sustainability goals, progress, and new initiatives, visit https://www.harman.com/sustainability.

