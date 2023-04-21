ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited to gear up for its annual ARC Conference on April 25-26 at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pastors, leaders, and ARC church planters will attend the event, providing an amazing opportunity to gather together, build relationships with other people, and receive valuable resources to help local ARC churches thrive.

Registration is now open for the annual ARC Conference and can be completed online at arcconference.com.

Influential speakers will highlight the two-day event, including worship, breakout "app sessions," and plenty of time for attendees to meet others in ministry from around the globe.

Some of the app sessions include kids' ministry, music and service production essentials, discipleship, overcoming discouragement, culture, ARC church planting, parenting and pastoring, church finances, small groups, multi-site, and so much more.

As ARC (Association of Related Churches) wants to welcome as many people as possible, the organization is also excited to announce the ARC Conference will be held simultaneously at two campuses for the Church of the Highlands.

Each campus will offer the full experience; attendees can choose which campus they want to attend.

The original campus of the Church of the Highlands is its Grants Mill location, which is just east of downtown Birmingham. This campus is the central office and broadcast location for the church's worship, production, and creative teams. The ARC Conference has been hosted at this location in past years.

The second gathering of the ARC Conference is at the Church of the Highlands' Grandview location, located on the campus of Highlands College. Situated along Highway 280, the Grandview location sits strategically in the heart of Birmingham. Recently, Highlands College underwent an impressive renovation to transform this location into a world-class, state-of-the-art training ground for ministry.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) consists of independent and self-governing churches with diverse denominations, affiliations, and backgrounds. The organization helps strategically resource ARC church pastors and planters to help them reach their local communities.

The group's slogan of "Don't Do Ministry Alone" perfectly aligns with their efforts to establish flourishing churches in all communities, with the ultimate goal of spreading the message of Jesus to as many people as possible.

The organization provides ARC church planters with the resources and tools they need to start a new church and see it thrive for years.

To read more information about the upcoming ARC Conference and to register for the impactful two-day event, please visit arcconference.com.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

