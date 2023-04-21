DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Subscription and Placing of GBP258,150

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Subscription and Placing of GBP258,150 21-Apr-2023 / 15:28 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium completes Subscription and Placing raising GBP258,150

London, UK, 21 April 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses via a company share subscription and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.5 pence per share (the "Placing Shares") from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. Each Placing Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the expected date of admission of the Placing Shares, being 27 April 2023.

The Directors' participation in the Subscription are as follows: Director Number of Ordinary shares Amount subscribed Eddy Travia 3,350,000 GBP50,250 Malcolm Palle 3,350,000 GBP50,250

The funds raised will predominantly be used for investment purposes and specifically for follow-on funding rounds in certain ventures of the Company's portfolio. Further announcements in this respect will be made in due course.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the AQSE Growth Market, expected to occur on or about 27 April 2023.

Total Voting Rights Following the issue of the 17,209,999 Ordinary Shares, the Company has 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest.

Following the issue of the Placing shares, the interests of the Directors of the Company are Director Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage interest in enlarged issued share capital Eddy Travia 11,856,702 6.18 Malcolm Palle 12,234,234 6.37 The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 3,350,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Grant of Warrants Volume(s) Exercise: 3p 3,350,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 3,350,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Grant of Warrants Volume(s) Exercise: 3p 3,350,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 April 2023

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 238814 EQS News ID: 1614279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)