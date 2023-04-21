Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - CasinoCanada.com, a top online casino affiliate in Canada, is excited to announce its attendance at Conversion Conf, which gets underway on April 19th.





Conversion Conf, which takes place in Warsaw, Poland, is a conference for affiliate marketing professionals to come together, share ideas and network. The convention will feature more than 20 speeches, panels and workshops from dozens of the industry's leading experts. All of which are designed to help businesses succeed in the fast-paced world of affiliate marketing.

CasinoCanada is delighted to be a part of this year's conference, as it presents a valuable opportunity to connect with fellow industry specialists. The team is eager to meet like-minded individuals and exchange ideas to help cement their status as Canada's top casino affiliate.

At CasinoCanada, the team is dedicated to offering the best possible experience for Canadian casino enthusiasts. The project's standout feature is its comprehensive database, which houses over 200 detailed reviews of legal casinos in Canada. This extensive collection of information helps players find the perfect online casino to match their needs.

CasinoCanada's high-quality guides cover various aspects of the casino experience, such as games, payment methods, customer support, and bonuses. The project ensures that all reviewed casinos are legal and adhere to strict industry standards.

Julia Avotina, the Sales Manager for CasinoCanada, will be present at Conversion Conf and is looking forward to meeting other members of the industry. "We are thrilled to be attending Conversion Conf this year and cannot wait to connect with other professionals in the business," said Avotina.

"CasinoCanada is always looking for ways to improve the online gaming experience of our readers. We expect to learn a lot from the many talented speakers who will be presenting their undoubtedly valuable insights. And of course, we are super excited for the networking opportunities the convention will bring."

Don't miss the chance to meet Julia and learn more about CasinoCanada's commitment to social responsibility. Look out for her at Conversion Conf on April 19th and 20th.

For more information about CasinoCanada, visit their website at www.casinocanada.com.

Contact information:

CasinoCanada.com

+17782004787

Dmitry Rogalchuk

partners@casinocanada.com

1771 Robson Street - 1027 Vancouver, BC V6G 3B7, Canada

