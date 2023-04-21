Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtors of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection and New Homes President, Lori Lane, Proud to be Featured in Haute Living for Listing Geo

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Atlanta, the vibrant and affluent capital of Georgia, has earned a reputation for its opulent and sophisticated lifestyle, featuring a diverse range of luxurious properties tailored to meet the needs of discerning buyers. The properties in this area are renowned for their exquisite architectural designs and lavish amenities that blend modern elegance with traditional Southern charm, highlighting the epitome of upscale living in Georgia. Luxury publication, Haute Living , recognized three listings that represent the pinnacle of opulence and refinement in Atlanta's luxury real estate market. Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection presents these homes for three of their top luxury Atlanta realtors .

The first property Haute Living featured from BHHS Georgia Luxury Collection is the George Williams estate located in Monroe, Georgia. This European-inspired masterpiece is being offered for $15 million and is represented by Chuck MacPhee. The estate offers an unparalleled level of privacy and seclusion, as well as an impressive selection of luxurious amenities. The main level features a lavish owner's retreat, while the second level boasts a collection of uniquely designed secondary bedrooms. The lower level is a paradise for entertainers, with a sophisticated bar area, game room, private theater, and charming wine-tasting room. The property also includes a gym, racquetball court, resort-style pool, spa, and private nature trails. In addition to the main house, two log cabin guest quarters are also available, making it an ideal location for hosting overnight visitors. The estate features a stunning European-style main house, a log cabin guest house, and a second rustic cabin with extra sleeping and living quarters. The grand main house is inspired by European architecture, with a grand front entry foyer complete with a sweeping double staircase.

Next up in the list is the magnificent 1970 Hilltop Drive , a remarkable Lake Chatuge waterfront estate listed by Meghann Brackett for $2,999,900. Nestled on a sprawling four-acre property, this extraordinary residence exhibits breathtaking mountain and lake views, with 10,000 sq. ft. of living space featuring eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The stunning two-story entryway and spiral staircase sets the tone for the home's luxurious interiors. The 20 ft. vaulted and coffered great room, with its panoramic views of the lake and mountains, is sure to impress. The property also includes four platted homesites with lake frontage, offering the opportunity for future expansion of the estate. This remarkable property offers a custom two-stall boat dock for endless aquatic adventures. A heated Gunite pool with stacked stone surround and waterfall spa is situated on the veranda, providing an ideal spot to savor the panoramic mountain vistas. The designer kitchen, complete with built-in appliances, two granite islands, breakfast bar, and stunning floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets, offers the perfect space for lakeside entertaining.

Last but not least, Haute Living featured Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection's exquisite estate in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta, located at 175 Blackland NW listed by Jessica Li. This architectural masterpiece is designed by renowned architect Philip Shutze and remastered by Stan Dixon. This property showcases bespoke interiors by acclaimed designer Tammy Connor, with custom fabrics, drapery, intricate stone and woodwork, and brass fixtures throughout. The residence features eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, along with unique features such as a hidden prohibition bar and concealed guest rooms. The property sits on a 2.68-acre private lot and includes eco-friendly features like a geothermal heating and cooling system and water reclamation. The residence includes a picturesque English greenhouse, a charming treehouse, and a glass cabin with a wood-burning stove. The sunny kitchen and other features inside and out have been designed flawlessly to create a welcoming and sophisticated ambiance. The overall design of the home is reminiscent of an Italian villa, making it a true masterpiece of humanist architecture. This property is listed at $6,695,000 and is available for sale through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

These spectacular properties, each with their own distinct architectural style, showcase the perfect fusion of contemporary sophistication, Southern charm, and innovative design. Whether you're looking for a spacious estate inspired by European villas, a peaceful mountain escape, or a unique architectural masterpiece, these homes offer the ultimate in luxurious living. Prepare to be inspired by the breathtaking beauty and elegance of Georgia's most captivating properties.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties led by Lori Lane , who is best known for the award-winning black and white Luxury Collection marketing campaign created and launched in 2015. Under Lane's leadership, Luxury Collection sales have seen a sales volume increase of 395% in market share. Year after year, Luxury Collection continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Backed by the power of one of the most respected brands in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized for redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, generating more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has redefined luxury real estate in Metro Atlanta with the introduction of our Elegance campaign in 2015. This lifestyle-driven approach incorporated iconic fashion, and an exclusive black-and-white aesthetic ultimately adopted by National. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties initiated an experiential marketing collaborating with SCAD, resulting in numerous awards including the first real estate firm to win the highly acclaimed "MAX Award" (Marketing-Award-for-Excellence). The campaigns feature fresh looks that are complemented by additional components that engage the five senses. This innovative campaign was promoted with a significant multi-channel advertising program including print magazine, digital advertising, billboards and exclusive luxury events.

Lori Lane's Instagram profile collaborates with both Luxury Collection and New Homes becoming the leader in reach for Georgia Real Estate with 40k Followers, 30K+ Reel Interactions, 43K+ Content Interactions, 171% Growth in the past 90 days and 55K+ Accounts reaching with the top city being Atlanta. Lane's innovative techniques are revolutionizing the way new home and luxury resales are marketed, making a lasting impact on Atlanta's real estate industry.

