A Game-Changer in the Fintech Industry, EXBridge's First-of-its-kind Technology Predicts Exponential Trading Volumes for Institutional Partners.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - EXBridge, a leading fintech company that has transformed the industry with its state-of-the-art MT4 crypto exchange bridge technology, has announced its sponsorship of the Crypto Expo Asia 2023 and its plans for global expansion. The event, scheduled to take place on June 7 and 8, 2023, at the esteemed Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, will bring together the foremost experts and pioneers in the dynamic and rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency for a two-day conference and exhibition, considered one of the largest annual crypto events in Asia.

"We are pleased to announce our sponsorship of the Crypto Expo Asia 2023 and to showcase our pioneering MT4 bridge technology," stated Jason Sun, the CEO of EXBridge. "Our vision is to enable brokers to deliver seamless trading experiences to their clients while accessing all major high-liquidity crypto exchanges. Our participation in this event is a crucial part of our overarching strategy for global expansion, and we are excited to collaborate with industry leaders."

EXBridge's involvement at the Crypto Expo Asia 2023 represents a crucial milestone in its quest to extend its global footprint and cement its position as a prominent player in the fintech industry. The firm is strategically positioned to set the pace with its inventive solutions and services, effectively catering to the needs of its institutional partners worldwide. With its cutting-edge technology, EXBridge is on the verge of disrupting the cryptocurrency trading landscape, enabling brokers to provide outstanding services to their clients in the financial trading business.

ABOUT EXBRIDGE

EXBridge is a fintech company that specializes in providing innovative solutions to its B2B partners, which are regulated financial institutions. As a technology provider, EXBridge does not offer investment or brokerage services, nor does it deal with client funds. The company is committed to adhering to the highest standards of compliance and does not conduct business with individuals or entities related to the United States, Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Cuba. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this release are valid only as of the date of the publication, and EXBridge assumes no obligation to update or modify any of these statements, regardless of any new information, future events, or other factors. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk, and investors must thoroughly consider their investment goals, experience level, and risk tolerance. Investors should always conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carla Johnson

Email: media@exbridge.io

Website: www.exbridge.io

