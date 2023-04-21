Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Globiance, a leading banking and crypto exchange platform, is about to release a new widget that will enable customers to trade their fiat currency directly into cryptocurrencies. The widget is a simple and convenient solution designed to offer customers easy access to a wide range of payment methods, exchange, and currencies. The release of this new widget will enable the seamless conversion of traditional money into digital assets making it even easier to enter into the crypto market.





Globiance's new widget supports a wide range of currencies. Customers can trade using the most popular currencies, such as; the Euro, Pound Sterling, and the US Dollar.

Using the new widget, trades can now also be made using; United Arab Emirates Dirham, Australian Dollar, Azerbaijan Manat, Bangladeshi Taka, Brazilian Real, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Chilean Peso, Colombian Peso, Costa Rican Colon, Czech Koruna, Danish Krone, Dominican Republic Peso, Algerian Dinar, Egyptian Pound, Georgian Lari, Hong Kong Dollar, Croatian Kuna, Hungarian Forint, Israeli Shekel, Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, Korean Won, Kuwaiti Dinar, Morocco Dirham, Mexican Peso, Malaysian Ringgit, Nigerian Naira, Norwegian Krone, Peruvian Sol, Philippine Peso, Polish Zloty, Romanian Leu, Saudi Riyal, Swedish Krona, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Tunisian Dinar, Turkish lira, Ukrainian Hryvnia, Central African CFA Franc, South African Rand, Bulgarian Lev, Bahraini Dinar, Indonesian Rupiah, Kazakhstani Tenge, New Zealand Dollar, Qatar Riyal, Taiwan New Dollar, Uruguayan Peso, and Vietnamese Dong. This diversity of currencies is a unique feature of Globiance and the addition of this widget will enable customers from around the world to purchase cryptocurrencies by using their local currency.

The payment methods supported by Globiance's widget include; Credit/Debit Card, ApplePay, GooglePay, Giropay, Astropay, Skrill, Neteller, PIX, Khipu, Webpay, PSE, SPEI and direct Bank Transfer. Bank Transfer is available in Malaysia, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and more… providing customers with a wide range of options to fund their accounts and start trading.

In terms of cryptocurrencies, Globiance offers a comprehensive selection of popular currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Additionally, the platform supports Binance Coin (BEP2 and BEP20), Animal Farm Dogs (AFD), Animal Farm Pigs (AFP) Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Binance USD, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Tron, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Uniswap, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, Aave, Tezos, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Chiliz, Curve DAO Token, Maker, Enjin Coin, Basic Attention Token, Holo, Compound, Yearn Finance, SushiSwap, Swipe, Kyber Network Crystal, Numeraire, and Perpetual Protocol. This extensive range of cryptocurrencies enables customers to diversify their portfolios with a variety of digital assets.

The Globiance widget is a simple and convenient way to access the crypto market, using a wide range of currencies, payment methods, and cryptocurrencies. The combination of banking and crypto services makes Globiance a well-rounded platform designed with users in mind.



About Globiance:

Globiance is a banking/crypto exchange platform that combines banking and crypto services onto a single platform. It offers exchanges, payment gateways, centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) marketplaces, trading, staking, online wallets, and more. The platform is deflationary by design, and the native token of Globiance is GBEX, which is utilized in many different capacities, including paying fees, rewards, and referrals.

For media inquiries or more information about Globiance, interested parties can contact Terry Junior, the Media Contact person for GLOBIANCE Holdings Limited, via email at contact@globiance.com or visit their website at https://eu.globiance.com.

Globiance is based in Hong Kong, and offers its services globally.

Media Contact

Contact person: Terry junior

Company Name: GLOBIANCE Holdings Limited

Website: https://eu.globiance.com

Email: contact@globiance.com

City: Hong Kong

State: Hong Kong

Country: China

