Pillar Financial Group Announces Upcoming Seminars and Location Change

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Pillar Financial Group, a firm dedicated to assisting pre-retirees and retirees with their retirement management and planning, has recently announced a few upcoming live events for audiences looking to get more information regarding retirement, annuities, financial planning, and more.

Founded by Robert Warren, the company's mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive financial services by helping increase value, improve financial futures and enrich the lives of those they serve. With the current average retirement age in the US set at 66, with variations by state, the US has seen an increase in this number over the years. As of 2022, the average retirement savings is close to $65,000. Pillar Financial Group is providing informative seminars and workshops to engage with their community and to make that number seem achievable and comprehensive for their clients.

"We offer financial planning and wealth management," Justin Warren, Vice President of Financial Planning explains. "Every client gets a binder that contains all of their important documents and includes their financial plans, different specialist strategies ie: social security, tax mitigation, lifetime income."

The typical audience in attendance at the Pillar Financial Group seminars are those who are between the ages of 55 and 70 years old, though all are welcome. These pre and slightly post retirees can attend the company's informational seminars to find financial planners that are specialists in their season of life.

As Spring shifts into Summer, Pillar Financial Group has announced that there will be several upcoming seminars, focused specifically on Social Security Planning. These events will be hosted throughout May and June, 2023.

In addition to these events, the company is also planning to change locations, as they continue to grow and expand beyond their current position. Focusing on their clients and aiding them in their retirement, Pillar Financial Group remains optimistic about the future of the business. Vice President of Financial Planning for Pillar Financial Group, Justin Warren, has expressed his excitement for his company's continued growth.

About Pillar Financial Group

Pillar Financial Group is a finance firm dedicated to assisting pre-retirees and retirees alike in building solid financial planning and wealth management. Founded by Robert Warren, he brings the company nearly four decades of diverse experience, including comprehensive retirement and investment strategies as well as insurance planning in both the corporate and individual arenas. With Justin Warren as VP of financial Planning, he helps pre-retirees and business owners create clarity to the complex issues of financial planning by designing a smooth and seamless transition into and through retirement. For more information about Pillar Central, visit their website .

Contact:

Justin Warren

559.436.6441

info@pillarcentral.com

SOURCE: Pillar Financial Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750713/Pillar-Financial-Group-Announces-Upcoming-Seminars-and-Location-Change